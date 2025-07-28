BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

3 PTI lawmakers disqualified over convictions in May 9 cases

BR Web Desk Published 28 Jul, 2025 11:25pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers over their conviction in the May 9 riot cases, Aaj News reported.

In a notification issued on Monday, the ECP confirmed the disqualification of Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar and MNA Ahmed Chattha, and declared their seats vacant.

The ECP stated that an anti-terrorism court has found Ijaz Chaudhry guilty and sentenced him to 10 years in prison, resulting in the disqualification of Chaudhry under Article 63(1)(H) of the Constitution, the notification added.

The election watchdog also disqualified PTI Member of National Assembly from NA-66 Wazirabad, Ahmed Chattha, and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar, who was elected from PP-87 Mianwali.

According to the Election Commission, a disqualification notification of both members has been issued following the decision of the anti-terrorism court.

“The anti-terrorism court found Ahmed Chattha and Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar guilty and sentenced them to 10 years in prison, the ECP said.

Following the notification, the three seats have now become vacant, and a by-election will be held for these seats.

It should be noted that anti-terrorism courts recently handed down 10-year prison sentences to PTI leaders involved in the May 9 incidents.

PTI ECP PTI lawmakers lawmakers disqualification

Comments

200 characters

3 PTI lawmakers disqualified over convictions in May 9 cases

Finance ministry projects July inflation at 3.5-4.5% as price pressures ease

Food arrives in Gaza after Israel pauses some fighting

ABAD urges State Bank of Pakistan to reduce interest rate to single digit

Barrister Saif says KP chief minister in touch with administration over Tirah incident

PSX completes work to half stock settlement duration to one day from Feb 2026

Pahalgam attack: Indian army claims three suspects killed after firefight in Occupied Kashmir

PM Shehbaz underscores digital economy push to enhance transparency, ease public access

No evidence Pahalgam attackers came from Pakistan, says ex-Indian home minister

KSE-100 closes marginally higher as selling trims intra-day gains

Read more stories