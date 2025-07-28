3 PTI lawmakers disqualified over convictions in May 9 cases

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers over their conviction in the May 9 riot cases, Aaj News reported.

In a notification issued on Monday, the ECP confirmed the disqualification of Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar and MNA Ahmed Chattha, and declared their seats vacant.

The ECP stated that an anti-terrorism court has found Ijaz Chaudhry guilty and sentenced him to 10 years in prison, resulting in the disqualification of Chaudhry under Article 63(1)(H) of the Constitution, the notification added.

The election watchdog also disqualified PTI Member of National Assembly from NA-66 Wazirabad, Ahmed Chattha, and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar, who was elected from PP-87 Mianwali.

According to the Election Commission, a disqualification notification of both members has been issued following the decision of the anti-terrorism court.

“The anti-terrorism court found Ahmed Chattha and Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar guilty and sentenced them to 10 years in prison, the ECP said.

Following the notification, the three seats have now become vacant, and a by-election will be held for these seats.

It should be noted that anti-terrorism courts recently handed down 10-year prison sentences to PTI leaders involved in the May 9 incidents.