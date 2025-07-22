Shah Mahmood Qureshi, five others acquitted in May 9 riots case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi and five other accused in a case pertaining to the violent protests and arson attacks on May 9, 2023. However, the court sentenced PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to 10 years in prison.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the reserved verdict during an in-camera jail trial held at Kot Lakhpat Jail. The case relates to arson and rioting at Lahore’s Sherpao Bridge area during the unrest that followed former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest.

According to court proceedings, Qureshi, Hamza Azim, and four others were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Meanwhile, the court found nine accused guilty and awarded varying sentences, with Yasmin Rashid and Mehmoodur Rasheed receiving the maximum 10-year imprisonment under anti-terrorism laws.

The case was tried inside jail premises, where a total of 14 PTI leaders and supporters faced trial, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mehmoodur Rasheed, and former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

Nine accused, including PTI activists Afzal Pahat, Hamza Pahat, and Khalid Pahat, are currently out on bail in the same case.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court of Sargodha sentenced PTI leader and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Bhachar, MNA Ahmed Chattha and many other PTI supporters to imprisonment for 10 years in May 9 riots case on Tuesday, Aaj News reported.

They were alleged of involvement in sabotage activities during PTI’s countrywide violent protests on May 9, 2023.

After hearing arguments in the May 9 riots case, the ATC has issued its verdict, sentencing all 32 in prison for 10 years each.

The May 9 incidents triggered nationwide condemnation after protests erupted across Pakistan, targeting military and government properties. The state has since pursued multiple cases under anti-terrorism laws against PTI leaders and supporters.

Background

The case stems from the violent protests that erupted across Pakistan on May 9, 2023, following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

In Lahore’s Model Town area, rioters set fire to the office of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), along with attacking and torching military, civilian, and private installations. Widespread damage was reported to public and private property. At least eight people were killed and over 290 injured during the unrest.

Protesters also stormed the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander, commonly referred to as Jinnah House, and vandalised one of the gates of the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

In the days that followed, law enforcement agencies across the country launched a large-scale crackdown, arresting more than 1,900 individuals allegedly involved in the violence, arson, and clashes with security personnel. Multiple cases were registered against Imran Khan, senior PTI leaders, and party workers under anti-terrorism and criminal laws.