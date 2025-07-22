May 9 riots: Punjab Assembly opposition leader, PTI MNA sentenced to jail

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Sargodha has sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Bhachar, MNA Ahmed Chattha and many other PTI supporters to imprisonment for 10 years in May 9 riots case on Tuesday, Aaj News reported.

They were alleged of involvement in sabotage activities during PTI’s countrywide violent protests on May 9, 2023.

After hearing arguments in the May 9 riots case, the ATC has issued its verdict, sentencing all 32 in prison for 10 years each.

The court judgement adds to the embattled PTI’s legal and political woes that started following the May 9 violent incidents during which military installations including Rawalpindi’s General Headquarters (GHQ) were vandalised by the party supporters upon former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest in a case.