Finance minister, US Chargé d’Affaires discuss strengthening economic, trade cooperation

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Pakistan Elizabeth Horst on Monday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb to discuss the ongoing momentum in Pakistan-U.S. economic relations and explore avenues for further cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, held at the Finance Division, both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral engagement, particularly in trade and investment.

Senator Aurangzeb appreciated the longstanding support of the United States for Pakistan’s economic development and acknowledged Washington’s continued backing for macroeconomic stability over the past year and a half. He also welcomed the positive trajectory of bilateral ties across multiple sectors.

Referring to his recent visit to the United States, the minister briefed Ms. Horst on his meetings with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, and highlighted the encouraging progress in trade relations.

He underscored the significance of the U.S. as Pakistan’s largest trading partner and emphasised Islamabad’s interest in expanding cooperation in high-potential areas such as information technology, minerals, and agriculture.

The minister also apprised the U.S. diplomat of Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic indicators, including recent sovereign credit rating upgrades and growing investor confidence. He outlined key reform measures underway in taxation and energy, aimed at ensuring long-term economic sustainability.

He further shared updates on Pakistan’s recent entry into Middle Eastern capital markets, plans for issuing its inaugural Panda bond, and future access to Euro and U.S. dollar-denominated capital markets.

Ms. Horst welcomed the economic progress and acknowledged the government’s reform-oriented approach. She reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to strengthening economic and trade ties with Pakistan and expressed optimism about forging a resilient and broad-based business partnership.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to build on the current momentum and deepen bilateral collaboration in the coming months.