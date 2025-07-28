Barrister Saif says KP chief minister in touch with administration over Tirah incident

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday said KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is continuously in contact with the relevant administration over the Tirah incident.

In a post on X, Saif said the chief minister is personally overseeing the Tirah incident and has convened a jirga of tribal elders in Peshawar, where the elders will be heard.

At least seven people were killed and several others injured on Sunday after a protest sit-in in Bagh-Maidan Markaz against the death of a minor girl in Tirah’s Zakhakhel.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the martyrdom of innocent and peaceful civilians, which he said took place due to firing of Khawarij — Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — in the Bagh Maidan area of the Tirah Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tirah operation

In a statement on Sunday, the prime minister directed authorities to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.

Condemning the firing on peaceful citizens by Khawarij, PM Shehbaz said the nefarious designs of terrorists cannot shake our resolve.

He also reaffirmed government’s commitment to take the terrorists and terrorism to their logical end.

Furthermore, Barrister Saif said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had called an All Parties Conference last week to prevent such incidents, however, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and opposition parties demonstrated a lack of seriousness by boycotting the conference.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is deeply saddened by the Tirah incident, the government has announced aid of Rs10 million for the families of the deceased and Rs2.5 million for the injured.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government stands in equal solidarity with the grief of the affected families and the provincial government stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this hour of sorrow and grief,” Saif added.