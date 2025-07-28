BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Barrister Saif says KP chief minister in touch with administration over Tirah incident

  • KP govt has announced aid of Rs10mn for deceased's families, Rs2.5mn for injured
BR Web Desk Published July 28, 2025 Updated July 28, 2025 07:02pm
Barrister Saif (centre) speaking to media. Facebook/@BarristerDrSaif/File
Barrister Saif (centre) speaking to media. Facebook/@BarristerDrSaif/File

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday said KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is continuously in contact with the relevant administration over the Tirah incident.

In a post on X, Saif said the chief minister is personally overseeing the Tirah incident and has convened a jirga of tribal elders in Peshawar, where the elders will be heard.

At least seven people were killed and several others injured on Sunday after a protest sit-in in Bagh-Maidan Markaz against the death of a minor girl in Tirah’s Zakhakhel.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the martyrdom of innocent and peaceful civilians, which he said took place due to firing of Khawarij — Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — in the Bagh Maidan area of the Tirah Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tirah operation

In a statement on Sunday, the prime minister directed authorities to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.

Condemning the firing on peaceful citizens by Khawarij, PM Shehbaz said the nefarious designs of terrorists cannot shake our resolve.

He also reaffirmed government’s commitment to take the terrorists and terrorism to their logical end.

Furthermore, Barrister Saif said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had called an All Parties Conference last week to prevent such incidents, however, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and opposition parties demonstrated a lack of seriousness by boycotting the conference.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is deeply saddened by the Tirah incident, the government has announced aid of Rs10 million for the families of the deceased and Rs2.5 million for the injured.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government stands in equal solidarity with the grief of the affected families and the provincial government stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this hour of sorrow and grief,” Saif added.

Comments

200 characters

Barrister Saif says KP chief minister in touch with administration over Tirah incident

Food arrives in Gaza after Israel pauses some fighting

PSX completes work to half stock settlement duration to one day from Feb 2026

Pahalgam attack: Indian army claims three suspects killed after firefight in Occupied Kashmir

No evidence Pahalgam attackers came from Pakistan, says ex-Indian home minister

KSE-100 closes marginally higher as selling trims intra-day gains

Karachi CTD guns down three terrorists including high-value target

Sazgar to roll out Pakistan-assembled HAVAL H6 PHEV in August

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Oil rises on US-EU deal and shorter US deadline for Russia

Read more stories