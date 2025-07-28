Energy, communication stocks lift Sri Lanka shares

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, lifted by gains in energy and communication services stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.26% at 19,517.86, rising for the seventh straight session.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) and Colombo Fort Investments were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, jumping 25% and 13.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 162.3 million shares from 200.2 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 6.17 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($20.4 million) from 4.22 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 174.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers sellers, offloading shares worth 6.02 billion rupees, the data showed.