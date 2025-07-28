Vice chief of naval staff confers military awards upon Pakistan Navy personnel

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami on Monday conferred various military awards upon Pakistan Navy personnel, including Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Tamgha-e-Basalat and Tamgha-e-Khidmat (Military).

The vice chief of the naval staff graced the Pakistan Navy Investiture Ceremony (North) in Islamabad as the chief guest.

On this occasion, Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) was awarded to Commodore Syed Muhammad Abbas Naqvi, Commodore Aamer Rasheed Malik, Commodore Kashif Elahi, Commodore Muhammad Afsar Khan, Commodore Rao Ahmed Imran Anwar, Commodore Dr Anwar Hussain, Commodore Shahid Ahmed, Commodore Raja Muhammad Nasir, Commodore Jawad Haider Khawaja, Commodore Muhammad Zahid Zaheer, Captain Jawad Malik PN and Captain Atif Aman Chughtai PN, the Director General Public Relations (DGPR) – Navy said.

Whereas, the recipients of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Captain Hasan Ali Chauhan PN, Commander Zahid Mahmood Javed PN, Commander M Fahad Farooq PN, Commander Tahir Jabran Khan PN, Commander Aqeel Iftikhar PN, Commander Muhammad Tariq Rehman PN, Commander Abdullah PN, Commander Nadia Zulfiqar PN, Commander Umair Hafeez PN, Commander Asghar Ali PN, Lt Commander Nazish Javid PN, Lt Commander Muhammad Naeem PN, Lt Commander Shah Nawaz Abbasi PN, Lt Commander Talha Naveed PN, Lt Commander Muhammad Ali Shah PN and Lt Commander Mohsin Rashid PN.

The recipients of Tamgha-e-Basalat were Lt Commander Imran Haider PN and Lt Commander Badruddin Khilji PN.

Six awards of Tamgha-e-Khidmat (Military)-I, four awards of Tamgha-e-Khidmat (Military)-II and 15 awards of Tamgha-e-Khidmat (Military)-III were also conferred upon chief petty officers (CPOs) and sailors of Pakistan Navy, whereas letters of commendation from chief of the naval staff were awarded to 30 officers, CPOs/ sailors and navy civilians.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior, serving and retired officers of Pakistan Navy.