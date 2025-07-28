Pahalgam attack: Indian army claims three suspects killed after firefight in Occupied Kashmir

The Indian army claimed on Monday that it had killed three men after an intense firefight in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), according to a post by the army on X.

The men were suspected to be behind the April 22 attack on tourists in IIOJK that sparked a deadly military conflict with neighbour Pakistan, two Indian TV news channels said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the involvement of the men in the attack.

On May 7, Indian jets bombed what New Delhi claimed “terrorist infrastructure” sites across the border. Pakistan said it downed six Indian planes, including at least three Rafale fighters, in the initial clashes.

The ceasefire was announced on May 10 after bitter fighting in which both sides used fighter jets, missiles, drones and artillery.