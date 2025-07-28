Pakistan, Turkiye call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid grave ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan.

The two leaders condemned Israel’s ongoing atrocities in Gaza and expressed grave concern over the deepening humanitarian catastrophe, including starvation, forced displacement, and loss of innocent lives, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) wrote on its X account.

They underscored the urgency of unimpeded humanitarian aid, an immediate ceasefire, and united international efforts for a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace.

Expressing unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, they hoped for meaningful outcomes from the international conference on the implementation of the two-state solution, being held on Monday at the UN, MoFA said.

FM Dar will participate in the high level international conference at the UN on Palestine and implementation of the two-state solution today.

A day ago, he said his Saudi Arabian and French counterparts, Faisal bin Farhan and Jean-Noël Barrot respectively, had invited him to attend the event, officially titled the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution — being co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France from July 28 to 29.

“At the conference I will reaffirm Pakistan’s longstanding, principled and consistent support for Palestine. We hope to achieve meaningful outcomes from the Conference, including concrete steps towards the establishment of a Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital, alleviation of suffering of the people of Palestine, and reconstruction of war-torn Gaza with generous international support. Pakistan will continue to contribute to all these endeavours,” Dar wrote in a post on X.