BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hamas rejects Trump remarks on Gaza talks breakdown

AFP Published 26 Jul, 2025 07:55pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

GAZA CITY: Hamas officials expressed surprise on Saturday at US President Donald Trump’s accusation that the group “didn’t really want” a ceasefire and hostage release deal for Gaza.

Trump made the allegation of Friday a day after Israel and the United States quit indirect negotiations with Hamas in Qatar that had lasted nearly three weeks.

“Trump’s remarks are particularly surprising, especially as they come at a time when progress had been made on some of the negotiation files,” Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP.

“So far, we have not been informed of any issues regarding the files under discussion in the indirect ceasefire negotiations”, he added

Nunu, who is close to Hamas’s most senior political officials, said he was “surprised” that Israel and the United States had left the talks.

Gaza civil defence says Israeli forces kill 28 people

Announcing the recall of US mediators on Thursday, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff accused Hamas of not “acting in good faith”.

Though not part of the Hamas negotiating team, Hamas politburo member Izzat al-Rishq insisted the group had shown “flexibility” in the talks.

“The American statements deliberately ignore the real obstructionist to all agreements, Netanyahu’s government, which continues to put obstacles, deceive and evade commitments,” he said.

Both Hamas officials called on the United States to be more even-handed in its role as mediator in the quest for a ceasefire after more than 21 months of fighting.

“We call for an end to the US bias in favour of Netanyahu, who is obstructing any agreement”, Nunu said.

Israel Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli forces Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Gaza aid Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Gaza truce Israel Hamas ceasefire Gaza truce talks Israel in Gaza Gaza casefire

Comments

200 characters

Hamas rejects Trump remarks on Gaza talks breakdown

Pakistan govt decides to continue remittance incentive scheme

Pakistan says it’s close to US trade deal, Washington gives no timeline

‘Legal due process has no exceptions’, Dar compares Aafia, Imran’s arrests

MPC meeting on July 30: salt manufacturers call for rate cut

Asia Cup 2025 to be held from September 9-28 in UAE, Mohsin Naqvi confirms

Pakistan invites global stakeholders to invest in healthcare sector

Indian team gets ‘green light’ to play against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Indian police arrest man running ‘fake embassy’

PSB issues show-cause notice to Netball Federation over ‘misleading’ victory claim

PM approves formation of digital ecosystem in FBR

Read more stories