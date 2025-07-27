BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Sports

Kalinskaya beats Raducanu, De Minaur to face Davidovich Fokina in Washington final

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2025 11:17am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Anna Kalinskaya outclassed Britain’s Emma Raducanu 6–4 6–3 at the Washington Open on Saturday to advance to the final, where she will face Leylah Fernandez.

After a strong start from both players, Kalinskaya secured the first break to lead 5–4 and served out the opening set, handing Raducanu her first dropped set of the tournament.

The two exchanged early breaks in the second set before the Russian pulled ahead once more, taking a lead that proved decisive and breaking again to seal the win.

Having denied fans a rematch of the 2021 U.S. Open final between Raducanu and Fernandez, Kalinskaya will now aim to capture her first WTA 500 title in Sunday’s final.

“It was an interesting match. It’s nice to play against Emma,” world number 48 Kalinskaya said. “I’m proud of myself. I stayed aggressive and stuck to my plan.”

Earlier, Fernandez came from a set down to defeat third seed Elena Rybakina 6–7(2) 7–6(3) 7–6(3) in a marathon battle marked by dominant serving from both players.

Rybakina edged a tight first set, gaining the upper hand in the tiebreak with two clutch return winners.

Fernandez dropped her serve in the opening game of the second set, but Rybakina was unable to serve out the match at 5–4, allowing the Canadian to rally and level the contest by taking the second tiebreak.

As in the opener, neither player dropped serve in the third set, but Fernandez grew in confidence and secured victory in three hours and 12 minutes to reach her first final of the season.

On the men’s side, seventh seed Alex de Minaur blew hot and cold in his semi-final meeting with Corentin Moutet but was able to grind out a 6-4 6-3 win over the lucky loser.

“It wasn’t pretty tennis, but I knew it was going to be a tricky match without a lot of rhythm… I had the mentality of doing whatever it took to get into the title match tomorrow,” said De Minaur, who also reached the final in D.C. in 2018.

De Minaur will also return to the top 10 after reaching the final, where he will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, a 6-2 7-5 winner over Ben Shelton.

Emma Raducanu Leylah Fernandez Anna Kalinskaya Washington Open

