Pakistan

Karachi CTD shoots down three terrorists including high-value target

  • Khattab says govt had placed bounty of Rs20mn on slain terrorist Zafaran
BR Web Desk Published July 28, 2025 Updated July 28, 2025 12:29pm

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police, in a joint operation with a clandestine intelligence agency, killed three suspected terrorists during an exchange of fire, Aaj News reported on Monday.

According to the CTD, the operation was launched following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists belonging to a banned organisation at a house in Karachi’s Manghopir area. During the raid, a shootout ensued between the law enforcement agencies and the terrorists, during which three terrorists were shot dead.

CTD Incharge Raja Umar Khattab confirmed that the raid was conducted on the basis of intelligence reports regarding the presence of individuals from a proscribed organisation. The operation is part of an ongoing effort to eliminate terrorism from the city, he added.

Nine terrorists killed in Hangu operation

He said that one of the slain terrorists was identified as Zafaran, the other as Qudratullah, while the third is being identified.

Khattab said the government had placed a bounty of Rs20 million on the slain terrorist Zafaran.

During the operation, explosives, grenades, SMGs and other equipment were recovered from the house. The bodies of the slain terrorists were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medico-legal formalities.

Police said that all the terrorists in the house have been killed and more information is now being obtained about the owner of the house where the terrorists were staying.

