BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nine terrorists killed in Hangu operation

BR Web Desk Published 19 Jul, 2025 08:53pm

Pakistan security forces killed nine terrorists during an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Hangu district, Aaj News reported on Saturday.

According to details, a fierce exchange of gunfire took place between the terrorists and law enforcement personnel. A total of nine terrorists were killed, while District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu Khalid Khan and two officers from the security forces were injured during the operation.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the security forces for eliminating the terrorists.

“Spoke to brave DPO Muhammad Khalid, who was injured during the successful operation against the Fitna-e-Hind in Hangu. I deeply admire his courage and leadership. Under his command, 9 terrorists were eliminated. Praying for his and SHO Nabi Khan’s swift recovery. Pakistan is proud of its heroes,” he wrote in a post on X.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to police forces for killing the militants in Hangu operation.

“Under the leadership of brave officers like Muhammad Khalid, the police and security forces will work together to completely eradicate terrorism from the country,” the prime minister said.

Terrorist attack hangu terrorism in Pakistan Fitna e Hind

Comments

200 characters

Nine terrorists killed in Hangu operation

Trump says he thinks 5 jets were shot down in Pakistan, India hostilities

PM Shehbaz meets young content creator Talha Ahmed

Govt plans to establish Rs3bn aquaculture park in Karachi

Pakistan’s Mohammad Asif wins World Masters snooker championship

Pakistani climber dies in K2 avalanche, body airlifted to Skardu

Will it rain in Karachi today?

PAF aircraft win ‘Concours d’Elegance’, ‘Spirit of the Meet’ awards in UK

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

Read more stories