Nine terrorists killed in Hangu operation

Pakistan security forces killed nine terrorists during an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Hangu district, Aaj News reported on Saturday.

According to details, a fierce exchange of gunfire took place between the terrorists and law enforcement personnel. A total of nine terrorists were killed, while District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu Khalid Khan and two officers from the security forces were injured during the operation.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the security forces for eliminating the terrorists.

“Spoke to brave DPO Muhammad Khalid, who was injured during the successful operation against the Fitna-e-Hind in Hangu. I deeply admire his courage and leadership. Under his command, 9 terrorists were eliminated. Praying for his and SHO Nabi Khan’s swift recovery. Pakistan is proud of its heroes,” he wrote in a post on X.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to police forces for killing the militants in Hangu operation.

“Under the leadership of brave officers like Muhammad Khalid, the police and security forces will work together to completely eradicate terrorism from the country,” the prime minister said.