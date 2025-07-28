BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi CTD guns down three terrorists including high-value target

  • Khattab says govt had placed bounty of Rs20mn on slain terrorist Zafaran
BR Web Desk Published July 28, 2025 Updated July 28, 2025 07:08pm

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police, in a joint operation with a clandestine intelligence agency, killed three suspected terrorists during an exchange of fire, Aaj News reported on Monday.

According to the CTD, the operation was launched following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists belonging to a banned organisation at a house in Karachi’s Manghopir area. During the raid, a shootout ensued between the law enforcement agencies and the terrorists, during which three terrorists were shot dead.

CTD Incharge Raja Umar Khattab confirmed that the raid was conducted based on intelligence reports regarding the presence of individuals from a proscribed organisation. The operation is part of an ongoing effort to eliminate terrorism from the city, he added.

Nine terrorists killed in Hangu operation

He said that one of the slain terrorists was identified as Zafaran, the other as Qudratullah, while the third is being identified.

Khattab said the government had placed a bounty of Rs20 million on the slain terrorist Zafaran.

During the operation, explosives, grenades, SMGs and other equipment were recovered from the house. The bodies of the slain terrorists were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medico-legal formalities.

Police said that all the terrorists in the house have been killed and more information is now being obtained about the owner of the house where the terrorists were staying.

CTD terrorists killed city police Karachi CTD shoots down high value target

Comments

200 characters

Karachi CTD guns down three terrorists including high-value target

Food arrives in Gaza after Israel pauses some fighting

Barrister Saif says KP chief minister in touch with administration over Tirah incident

PSX completes work to half stock settlement duration to one day from Feb 2026

Pahalgam attack: Indian army claims three suspects killed after firefight in Occupied Kashmir

No evidence Pahalgam attackers came from Pakistan, says ex-Indian home minister

KSE-100 closes marginally higher as selling trims intra-day gains

Sazgar to roll out Pakistan-assembled HAVAL H6 PHEV in August

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Oil rises on US-EU deal and shorter US deadline for Russia

Read more stories