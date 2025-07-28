BML 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
BOP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.29 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
DCL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
DGKC 174.25 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.09%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.98%)
FFL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.68%)
HUBC 151.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.88%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
MLCF 83.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.79%)
NBP 126.02 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.23%)
PAEL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
POWER 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
PPL 168.85 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (0.92%)
PREMA 41.02 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.59%)
PRL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
PTC 23.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
SNGP 118.60 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.86%)
SSGC 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.26%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
TRG 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.55%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,376 Increased By 51.1 (0.36%)
BR30 40,153 Increased By 221.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 140,091 Increased By 883.4 (0.63%)
KSE30 42,865 Increased By 262.2 (0.62%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks surge, KSE-100 hovers around 140,000 level

BR Web Desk Published 28 Jul, 2025 09:41am

Bullish momentum was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid anticipation of a policy rate cut in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The benchmark KSE-100 Index traded near the 140,000 level during the opening minutes of trading on Monday.

At 9:35am, the benchmark index was at 139,988.07, an increase of 780.79 points or 0.56%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery traded in the green. Index-heavy stocks, including PRL, ARL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, PSO, SSGC and SNGPL, traded in the green.

During the previous week, the market remained range-bound yet closed the week on a positive note, as investors weighed macroeconomic signals, anticipated monetary easing, and corporate earnings. The KSE-100 Index added 610 points, or 0.44% week-on-week (WoW), to settle at 139,207 points.

Internationally, global stocks rose and the euro firmed on Monday after a trade agreement between the United States and the EU lifted sentiment and provided some clarity in a week of key policy meetings by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

The US struck a framework trade agreement with the European Union, imposing a 15% import tariff on most EU goods, half the threatened rate, a week after agreeing to a trade deal with Japan that lowered proposed tariffs on auto imports.

Countries are scrambling to finalise trade deals ahead of an August 1 deadline set by US President Donald Trump, with talks between the US and China set for Monday in Stockholm amid expectations of another 90-day extension to the truce between the world’s top two economies.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq futures gained 0.5% while the euro firmed across the board, rising against the dollar, sterling and yen. European futures surged nearly 1%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.27%, just shy of the almost four-year high it touched last week. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.8% after hitting a one-year high last week.

While the baseline 15% tariff will still be seen by many in Europe as too high, compared with Europe’s initial hopes to secure a zero-for-zero tariff deal, it is better than the threatened 30% rate.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Stocks surge, KSE-100 hovers around 140,000 level

Ahsan for tapping mineral resources of Gwadar

Tax on windfall profits of sugar millers being mulled

Oil rises as US-EU deal lifts trade optimism

Thai and Cambodian leaders head to Malaysia for peace talks

US, China to launch new talks on tariff truce extension, easing path for Trump-Xi meeting

Dar says Pakistan for ‘strongest ties’ with US

Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills halts share buyback amid speculative price hike

Diplomatic, official passport holders: UAE activates visa waiver, says Dar

IFA unearths ‘donkey meat’enterprise in Islamabad

Read more stories