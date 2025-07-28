BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Markets

KSE-100 closes marginally higher as selling trims intra-day gains

BR Web Desk Published July 28, 2025 Updated July 28, 2025 08:36pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed mixed trading on Monday, as its benchmark KSE-100 closed marginally higher after briefly crossing 140,000 mark.

The KSE-100 started the session positive, hitting an intra-day high of 140,149.23, followed by selling that led to the index to an intra-day low of 139,195.85.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 139,380.06, marginally up by 172.77 points or 0.12%.

“The banking sector faced pressure amid expectations of a policy rate cut, while the cement sector saw positive momentum following the approval of the Housing Finance Subsidy Scheme by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC),” brokerage house Topline Securities said in its post-market report.

Top contributors to the index included LUCK, SYS, PSO, FATIMA, and SAZEW, collectively adding 379 points. On the other hand, UBL, MEBL, and BAFL were the major laggards, collectively dragging the index down by 261 points, Topline said.

During the previous week, the market remained range-bound yet closed the week on a positive note, as investors weighed macroeconomic signals, anticipated monetary easing, and corporate earnings. The KSE-100 Index added 610 points, or 0.44% week-on-week (WoW), to settle at 139,207 points.

Internationally, global stocks rose and the euro firmed on Monday after a trade agreement between the United States and the EU lifted sentiment and provided some clarity in a week of key policy meetings by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

The US struck a framework trade agreement with the European Union, imposing a 15% import tariff on most EU goods, half the threatened rate, a week after agreeing to a trade deal with Japan that lowered proposed tariffs on auto imports.

Countries are scrambling to finalise trade deals ahead of an August 1 deadline set by US President Donald Trump, with talks between the US and China set for Monday in Stockholm amid expectations of another 90-day extension to the truce between the world’s top two economies.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq futures gained 0.5% while the euro firmed across the board, rising against the dollar, sterling and yen. European futures surged nearly 1%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.27%, just shy of the almost four-year high it touched last week. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.8% after hitting a one-year high last week.

While the baseline 15% tariff will still be seen by many in Europe as too high, compared with Europe’s initial hopes to secure a zero-for-zero tariff deal, it is better than the threatened 30% rate.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.08% during trading in the inter-bank market on Monday. At close, the currency settled at 283.21, a gain of Re0.24.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 589.31 million from 634.81 million recorded in the previous close.

The value of shares increased to Rs34.56 billion from Rs24.61 billion in the previous session.

Aisha Steel Mill was the volume leader with 51.82 million shares, followed by Agha Steel Ind. with 46.62 million shares, and B.O.Punjab with 23.77 million shares.

Shares of 483 companies were traded on Monday, of which 251 registered an increase, 205 recorded a fall, while 27 remained unchanged.

