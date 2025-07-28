BML 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
BOP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.29 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
DCL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
DGKC 174.25 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.09%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.98%)
FFL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.68%)
HUBC 151.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.88%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
MLCF 83.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.79%)
NBP 126.02 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.23%)
PAEL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
POWER 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
PPL 168.85 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (0.92%)
PREMA 41.02 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.59%)
PRL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
PTC 23.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
SNGP 118.60 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.86%)
SSGC 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.26%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
TRG 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.55%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,376 Increased By 51.1 (0.36%)
BR30 40,153 Increased By 221.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 140,091 Increased By 883.4 (0.63%)
KSE30 42,865 Increased By 262.2 (0.62%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold falls to near two-week low after US, EU agree to tariff deal

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 08:25am

Gold prices fell to their lowest level in nearly two weeks on Monday, as a framework trade agreement between the United States and European Union ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline boosted appetite for risk assets.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $3,332.18 per ounce, as of 0208 GMT, after touching its lowest level since July 17. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $3,331.60.

The U.S. struck a framework trade agreement with the European Union on Sunday, imposing a 15% import tariff on most EU goods - half the threatened rate - and averting a bigger trade war between the two allies that account for almost a third of global trade.

However, the agreement left key issues unresolved, including tariffs on spirits.

The agreement eased transatlantic trade tensions, putting pressure on gold, said Jigar Trivedi, a senior commodity analyst at Reliance Securities, adding that it also softened the dollar index, which provided some cushion to bullion.

The U.S. dollar index eased 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more affordable for overseas buyers.

Risk sentiment improved following the agreement, with European currencies and U.S. stock index futures trading higher.

Meanwhile, senior U.S. and Chinese negotiators are set to meet in Stockholm later in the day to address long-standing economic disputes, seeking to extend a truce that has prevented higher tariffs.

“In the short term, we don’t expect gold to experience wild swings. Investors are turning their focus to a pivotal week for U.S. monetary policy and economic data,” Trivedi said.

The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its benchmark interest rate in the 4.25%-4.50% range after its two-day policy meeting concludes on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had a positive meeting with Powell, suggesting the Fed chief might be inclined to lower interest rates.

Spot silver was up 0.2% at $38.23 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.6% to $1,409.50 and palladium rose 0.6% to $1,227.76.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold falls to near two-week low after US, EU agree to tariff deal

Stocks surge, KSE-100 hovers around 140,000 level

Ahsan for tapping mineral resources of Gwadar

Tax on windfall profits of sugar millers being mulled

Oil rises as US-EU deal lifts trade optimism

Thai and Cambodian leaders head to Malaysia for peace talks

US, China to launch new talks on tariff truce extension, easing path for Trump-Xi meeting

Dar says Pakistan for ‘strongest ties’ with US

Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills halts share buyback amid speculative price hike

Diplomatic, official passport holders: UAE activates visa waiver, says Dar

IFA unearths ‘donkey meat’enterprise in Islamabad

Read more stories