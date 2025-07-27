Gold prices drift lower

KARACHI: Gold prices edged lower on Saturday, tracking a downtrend in the global market - falling by $3 to reach $3,337 per ounce, traders said.

The thin decline pulled down local gold prices by Rs300 to Re356,400 per tola and Rs257 to Rs305,555 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association

Domestic silver prices dropped sharply by Rs60 to Rs3,963 per tola and Rs52 to Rs3397 per 10 grams. The white metal was trading at over $38 per ounce, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

