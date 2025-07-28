BML 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
BOP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.29 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
DCL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
DGKC 174.25 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.09%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.98%)
FFL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.68%)
HUBC 151.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.88%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
MLCF 83.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.79%)
NBP 126.02 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.23%)
PAEL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
POWER 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
PPL 168.85 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (0.92%)
PREMA 41.02 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.59%)
PRL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
PTC 23.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
SNGP 118.60 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.86%)
SSGC 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.26%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
TRG 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.55%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,376 Increased By 51.1 (0.36%)
BR30 40,153 Increased By 221.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 140,091 Increased By 883.4 (0.63%)
KSE30 42,865 Increased By 262.2 (0.62%)
Markets

India’s equity benchmarks set to open near one-month low

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 08:22am

India’s equity benchmarks are likely to open on Monday near the previous session’s one-month closing low, with uncertainty over trade talks with the U.S. and weaker-than-expected results from Kotak Mahindra Bank weighing on sentiment.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,841 points as of 8:04 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open near Friday’s close of 24,837.

The benchmark hit its lowest level since June 20 at 24,806.35 points in the previous session.

The Nifty 50 and 30-stock Sensex have logged four consecutive weekly losses due to weak earnings, foreign outflows and uncertainty over U.S.-India trade deal.

Negotiations between India and the United States remained deadlocked over tariff cuts on agriculture and dairy products, dimming hopes of an interim deal ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s August 1 deadline.

Meanwhile, the U.S. struck a framework trade agreement with the European Union over the weekend, averting a bigger trade war between the two allies, which account for almost a third of global trade.

The easing global trade tensions buoyed equities globally.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2%, just shy of the almost four-year high it touched last week.

Kotak Mahindra Bank will be in focus on the day after India’s No. 3 lender by market capitalisation reported a drop in first-quarter profit on Saturday, as it set aside more funds for potential bad loans and saw a contraction in lending margins.

