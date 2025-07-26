Indian benchmarks hit month-low

MUMBAI: India’s equity benchmarks ended at a one-month low on Friday, marking their longest weekly losing streak so far in 2025 as a broad sell-off driven by weak earnings, foreign outflows and global trade uncertainty dented investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex fell 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively, for the week dragged by a 0.9% drop on Friday to close at 24,837 points and 81,463.09 points, respectively. This was their fourth consecutive weekly decline.

Eleven of the 16 major sectors declined for the week, with information technology, oil and gas and consumer goods topping sectoral losses.

The IT index slid 4.1%, dragged by lacklustre earnings. Infosys fell 4.4% amid concerns over weak client spending and tepid Q1 commentary.

The broader small-cap and mid-cap indexes logged weekly losses of 3.5% and 1.9%, respectively.

The FMCG index lost 3.4%, also pressured by disappointing results from Nestle India and Colgate Palmolive India.