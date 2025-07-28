BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-28

Pakistan to launch new remote-sensing satellite from China

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 28 Jul, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) announced on Sunday that it will be launching a new remote-sensing satellite from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Center on July 31, aimed at bolstering the country’s capabilities in resource monitoring and disaster management.

The launching, according SUPARCO, will mark a significant advancement in Pakistan’s space programme, enhancing Earth observation and supporting diverse national applications.

SUPARCO highlighted that the satellite would aid precision agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, urban planning, and regional development.

First made-in-Pakistan satellite to be launched on 17th

It said that the satellite will also strengthen disaster management systems by providing timely alerts for floods, landslides, and earthquakes.

Additionally, it will monitor environmental changes such as glacier recession and deforestation, while mapping transportation networks and identifying geo-hazard risks.

In a statement, SUPARCO said, “The launch of this remote sensing satellite, alongside its integration with Pakistan’s existing fleet - including PRSS-1 (launched July 2018) and EO-1 (launched January 2025) - will enhance the nation’s space-based infrastructure in line with the National Space Policy and SUPARCO’s Vision 2047, aiming to position Pakistan as a regional leader in space technology and innovation.”

The satellite’s advanced data acquisition capabilities under varied environmental conditions make it an important tool for environmental monitoring and resource management.

Pakistan has made notable progress in its space research efforts in recent months.

Earlier this year, China launched Pakistan’s indigenously developed Electro-Optical satellite EO-1 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, aimed at disaster prediction and resource management.

In November last year, SUPARCO revealed plans to send its lunar rover as part of China’s Chang’E 8 mission slated for 2028.

Moreover, in May 2024, Pakistan launched its first lunar satellite aboard China’s Chang’E-6 probe, targeting the moon’s far side - a feat China pioneered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

floods Pakistan and China SUPARCO satellites Remote Sensing Satellite Pakistan space programme disaster management systems

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan to launch new remote-sensing satellite from China

Ahsan for tapping mineral resources of Gwadar

Tax on windfall profits of sugar millers being mulled

Dar says Pakistan for ‘strongest ties’ with US

Diplomatic, official passport holders: UAE activates visa waiver, says Dar

Death toll surges to 272 in rain-related incidents

PM ‘dissatisfied’ with CDA chief’s performance

PM directs Naqvi to launch Gwadar Safe City project

FC personnel deployed to monitor GLT units in KP

IFA unearths ‘donkey meat’enterprise

Read more stories