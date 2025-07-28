Armed forces commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Capt Sarwar

RAWALPINDI: The Armed Forces of Pakistan solemnly commemorate the 77th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider.

As the first recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed laid down his life on 27 July 1948 during the First Kashmir War at Tilpatra (Azad Kashmir), leading his men with extraordinary courage, tactical brilliance, and unflinching devotion to duty, said a Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

His supreme sacrifice in the line of fire remains an enduring symbol of valour and patriotism.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan honour his timeless legacy and salute his unparalleled heroism, which continues to inspire generations of officers and soldiers. His life epitomised the core military values of duty, honour, and ultimate sacrifice, it further said. On this solemn occasion, the nation pays tribute to its gallant son whose selfless act of courage became a foundational pillar of the Pakistan Armed Forces’ spirit of sacrifice and martial ethos.