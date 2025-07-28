This is apropos four letters to the editor titled ‘India’s miscalculation and Pakistan’s strategic victory’ carried by the newspaper on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and yesterday.

Pakistan, on the other hand, emerged with its head high. It didn’t seek war but proved it wouldn’t be cowed by one. Its leadership — both civilian and military — acted with restraint and precision. The world took note. This wasn’t just a military victory. It was a political and psychological triumph. It reminded regional powers and the global community alike that smaller nations with grit, unity, and strategic clarity can defend their sovereignty against larger, more arrogant foes.

India’s defeat in this episode is a case study in the dangers of arrogance, miscalculation, and overconfidence. Military might unaccompanied by strategy is hollow. Economic power without responsibility is dangerous. And political bluster without foresight is self-destructive. Pakistan’s victory was not just on the battlefield — it was in the realm of perception, restraint, and national dignity. It turned India’s misadventure into an inflection point, one that redefined the subcontinent’s strategic calculus.

India lost more than jets, missiles, and billions. It lost its narrative. Its aura of invincibility. Its diplomatic edge. Pakistan, in contrast, gained more than a ceasefire. It gained respect, reinforced deterrence, and reminded the world that real power lies in resolve, not rhetoric.

