Govt bars pilgrims from traveling to Iran, Iraq by road this Arbaeen

Pakistani pilgrims will not be allowed to travel to Iran and Iraq by road for the Arbaeen pilgrimage due to public and national security, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday.

“After extensive consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, [the] Balochistan Government, and security agencies, it has been decided that zaireen (pilgrims) will not be allowed to travel to Iraq and Iran by road for Arbaeen this year,” Naqvi said on X.

The minister said that the decision was taken in the interest of public safety and national security. He added that the intending pilgrims will be able to travel by air.

Naqvi said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to arrange maximum flights in the coming days to facilitate pilgrims travelling for Arbaeen.

PM Shehbaz directs assistance for protection of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran

His remarks followed a briefing to the prime minister earlier in the day on the new pilgrimage management policy, according to a report by the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

The prime minister also instructed Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif to ensure the availability of special flights for pilgrims, the APP reported, citing a press release from the PM Office.

As part of broader reforms, the government plans to implement a new travel management system effective January 1, 2026. Under the new framework, only registered group organisers will be allowed to facilitate pilgrimages, replacing the traditional Salar system.

Iran eases visa rules for Pakistan zaireen

In addition to the increase in weekly flights to Iran from six to 15, authorities will arrange 107 special flights for Zaireen travelling to Iraq for religious observance.

Meanwhile, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf recently clarified that his earlier statement regarding 40,000 missing pilgrims was based on a misunderstanding. He said outdated paper records, which had not yet been fully digitised, led to the inaccurate figure.

Arbaeen

Pilgrims travel to Iraq to participate in the Chehlum observance, also known as Arbaeen, an Arabic word meaning “forty”, which marks the 40th day of mourning following the martyrdom of Imam Husain, the revered grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Karbala, Iraq, where Imam Husain and his brother Abbas are buried in two grand shrines, becomes the focal point for millions of Shia pilgrims during Arbaeen. Last year, more than 21 million people took part in the annual pilgrimage.