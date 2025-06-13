AIRLINK 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-2.32%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.84%)
CPHL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-3.6%)
FCCL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.71%)
FFL 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
FLYNG 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-5.72%)
HUBC 136.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.08%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.56%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.11%)
MLCF 82.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.5%)
OGDC 208.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.49%)
PACE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.9%)
PAEL 41.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-4.14%)
PIAHCLA 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.49%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.56%)
POWER 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.97%)
PPL 166.66 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-2.53%)
PRL 32.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-3.97%)
PTC 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.31%)
SEARL 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-3.7%)
SSGC 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.24%)
SYM 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
TPLP 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.15%)
TRG 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.45%)
WAVESAPP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.84%)
YOUW 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 13,055 Decreased By -190.1 (-1.43%)
BR30 37,792 Decreased By -679.1 (-1.77%)
KSE100 122,144 Decreased By -1949.6 (-1.57%)
KSE30 36,883 Decreased By -653.4 (-1.74%)
Jun 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan issues travel advisory for Iran, Iraq amid regional tensions

BR Web Desk Published 13 Jun, 2025 08:01pm

Pakistan on Friday advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran and Iraq amid escalating regional tensions following reported Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory.

“In view of the evolving security situation in the region, pilgrims from Pakistan are advised to reconsider their travel plans to Iran and Iraq,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Senate, NA adopt resolutions condemning Israel’s attack on Iran

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation through its embassies in Tehran and Baghdad, and remains in contact with local authorities to ensure the safety of Pakistani nationals.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed relevant government departments to extend full support to Pakistani pilgrims currently in Iran. He called for coordinated efforts to ensure their protection and safe return.

In response to the developments, the Foreign Office has established a crisis management cell to provide emergency assistance to citizens abroad.

Pakistani missions in Iran and Iraq have been placed on high alert and directed to keep the government updated on any security concerns or urgent needs of nationals.

The advisory follows Israeli airstrikes early Friday that reportedly targeted military and nuclear facilities in Iran, resulting in the deaths of several senior Iranian military commanders and scientists. The incident has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict.

Pakistan Foreign office Israeli air strikes Iran nuclear programme iran Israel US Iran nuclear talks Israel attack on Iran Israel strikes on Iran iran and israel Iran Israel escalation

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan issues travel advisory for Iran, Iraq amid regional tensions

Sindh CM Murad presents Rs3.45trn provincial budget for FY2025-26

Budget FY2025-26: Sindh announces to expand sales tax to all major services

IFC to provide $400mn subordinated loan for Pakistan’s copper gold mine Reko Diq

KP govt presents Rs2.12trn surplus budget 2025-26 with no new tax

Sindh govt presents Rs1.02trn Annual Development Programme for FY2025-26

Rupee inches lower against US dollar

Pakistan set to hold rates as Israel-Iran conflict overshadows growth push

Gold price per tola gains Rs4,600 in Pakistan

Senate, NA adopt resolutions condemning Israel’s attack on Iran

Read more stories