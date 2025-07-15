BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-15

Iran eases visa rules for Pakistani Zaireen

NNI Published 15 Jul, 2025 05:50am

TEHRAN: On the eve of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s visit to Tehran, Iran has issued new visa policy for Pakistani Zaireen.

Mohsin Naqvi attended trilateral meeting between Iran, Iraq and Pakistan in Tehran to discuss the problems faced by the Zaireen and the provision of facilities on the occasion of Arbaeen (Chehlum of Imam Hussain).

Interior Minister visited Iran and requested Iran and Iraq to announce more facilities for Pakistani Zaireen.

According to Iran’s new visa policy for Pakistan Zaireen, visa fee has been made completely free for Pakistani visitors as well as for double-entry visas.

Issuance of Iranian visas for Arbaeen of Imran Hussain (AS) will continue from 1st Safar to 16th Safar of Islamic month. Now Zareen must be accompanied by a registered caravan/caravan on Arbaeen. For the land travel of pilgrims on Arbaeen, the caravan must arrange its own bus and also have a valid Iraqi visa of Iraq before an Iranian visa.

Iran iRAQ VISA interior minister Mohsin Naqvi visa policy Zaireen Pakistani Zaireen Iranian visa

