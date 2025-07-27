Three new polio cases confirmed in Pakistan; total reaches 17 in 2025

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health on Sunday confirmed three new cases of wild poliovirus in Pakistan, taking the total number of polio infections in 2025 to 17.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), two new cases have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while one case has been reported from Sindh.

The new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cases were detected in the districts of North Waziristan and Lakki Marwat, both considered polio hotspots.

In Sindh, a child in the Umerkot district was found to be infected with the poliovirus.

Authorities say emergency measures are being taken to contain the spread of the virus, but the continued emergence of cases poses a serious public health challenge.

“The majority of the 17 confirmed cases this year have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which remains the epicentre of polio transmission,” the NEOC stated.

Health officials have once again urged parents to ensure that their children receive polio drops during every round of the nationwide immunisation campaign.