BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Three new polio cases confirmed in Pakistan; total reaches 17 in 2025

BR Web Desk Published July 27, 2025 Updated July 27, 2025 10:43am

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health on Sunday confirmed three new cases of wild poliovirus in Pakistan, taking the total number of polio infections in 2025 to 17.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), two new cases have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while one case has been reported from Sindh.

The new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cases were detected in the districts of North Waziristan and Lakki Marwat, both considered polio hotspots.

In Sindh, a child in the Umerkot district was found to be infected with the poliovirus.

Authorities say emergency measures are being taken to contain the spread of the virus, but the continued emergence of cases poses a serious public health challenge.

“The majority of the 17 confirmed cases this year have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which remains the epicentre of polio transmission,” the NEOC stated.

Health officials have once again urged parents to ensure that their children receive polio drops during every round of the nationwide immunisation campaign.

anti polio drive polio cases polio cases in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Three new polio cases confirmed in Pakistan; total reaches 17 in 2025

COAS reaffirms commitment to peace

PM approves development of ecosystem for FBR

Remittance incentive scheme to continue

Thai-Cambodia border shelling continues despite Trump’s ceasefire call

FBR to recover FED dues from PIA post sell-off

Peace, uplift: Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment

Power-intensive items: PPRA seeks registration data from NEECA

New customs values fixed

Cancellation of bail application: IK files appeal in SC against LHC order

Read more stories