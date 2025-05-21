AIRLINK 160.53 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.84%)
Two new polio cases confirmed in KP; total reaches to 10 in 2025

BR Web Desk Published May 21, 2025 Updated May 21, 2025 08:27pm

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health has confirmed two new cases of wild poliovirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, raising fresh concerns over the persistence of the disease in high-risk areas.

According to a press release, the latest cases have been detected in District Lakki Marwat and District Bannu, bringing the total number of confirmed polio cases in Pakistan this year to 10. Of these, five are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four from Sindh, and one from Punjab.

Despite ongoing national vaccination campaigns, several districts in southern KP continue to face operational and access challenges. Restricted movement, community resistance, and a shortage of female vaccinators have hindered efforts to reach every child, particularly in remote union councils.

In Lakki Marwat’s Union Council Bakhmal Ahmad Zai, children were unable to receive polio drops during the February and April 2025 immunisation drives. Similarly, in the Union Council Saintanga, Tehsil Wazir of Bannu district, no comprehensive campaign has been held since October 2023.

Six polio virus cases reported in less than three months: PPEP

“These gaps in immunisation have left thousands of children vulnerable to the poliovirus,” a health official said, warning that without immediate and sustained intervention, the virus could continue to circulate.

In response, the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme is intensifying its vaccination efforts. Stakeholder engagement has been ramped up to address barriers to access and improve campaign quality in high-risk regions. An accelerated vaccination schedule is being implemented to curb virus transmission and prevent new cases.

The third nationwide polio campaign of the year is scheduled to begin on May 26, targeting over 45.4 million children under five across 159 districts. Special focus will be placed on the southern belt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where immunity gaps remain a pressing concern.

The Programme has urged parents to ensure their children do not miss any round of polio drops. “Each dose strengthens a child’s immunity. In the fight against polio, no child should be left behind,” the statement emphasised.

Pakistan remains one of only two countries where wild poliovirus remains endemic.

