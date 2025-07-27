BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
‘BYD Shark 6’ available for bookings

Published 27 Jul, 2025

KARACHI: BYD Pakistan – Mega Motor Company (MMC) unveiled the BYD Shark 6, a category-defining plug-in hybrid (PHEV) pickup and the first of its kind in the country. The BYD Shark 6 is the biggest, fastest, and most powerful PHEV ever introduced to the local market, representing a bold new direction in the local pickup segment.

BYD Shark 6 is built for adventure, offering multiple terrain modes, including Mud, Snow, and Sand, ensuring complete control across diverse landscapes. Its rugged Cell-to-Chassis battery integration provides added protection on rough terrain, while a robust suspension system keeps the ride smooth and stable. Adding to its versatility, BYD Shark 6 features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, transforming it into a mobile power station, perfect for camping trips, emergency situations, or powering tools on the go.

Engineered to deliver both power and luxury, the BYD Shark 6 stands as Pakistan’s fastest PHEV accelerating at 0-100 km/h in just 5.7s. The pickup has a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine with a 60L fuel tank, paired with dual electric motors, delivering an impressive 436 hp and 650 Nm of torque. This platform gives the vehicle a combined driving range of 800 km, including 100km full-electric range (NEDC), offering drivers performance and efficiency without compromise.

Lei Jian, Country Head, BYD Pakistan, said, “We are thrilled to introduce Pakistan’s first plug-in hybrid pickup. Backed by two decades of innovation and a vertically integrated R&D approach, BYD has redefined what plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology can achieve. We are grateful to our customers in Pakistan for their trust and for making BYD the No. 1 New Energy Vehicle brand in the Country.” Talking to the media at the launch event, Danish Khaliq, Vice President Sales & Strategy at BYD – MMC, said: “The BYD Shark 6 is not just a new vehicle, it’s a leap forward for the entire NEV segment. It redefines what a pickup should be: powerful, luxurious, and intelligent. Shark 6 is designed to cater to both adventure seekers and lifestyle buyers who value performance, utility, and efficiency.”

Kamran Kamal, CEO Hubco said, “To empower the customers with accessible and practical commutes, PHEVs like the BYD Shark 6 offer added convenience and peace of mind, even for long-distance journeys. NEV owners can now enjoy their vehicles without range anxiety and travel long distances with confidence. Hubco Green has partnered with the leading OMCs, leveraging their extensive nationwide presence, to establish a robust network of charging infrastructure across Pakistan, aiming to install a charging station every 200 kms on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway by the end of next year.”

