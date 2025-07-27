BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-27

CM briefed about ‘Model Village’, ‘Suthra Punjab’

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2025 03:02am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting for a briefing on Model Village, ‘Suthra’ (Clean) Punjab and Waste to Value Projects.

She reviewed the progress made so far on a project to develop 1200 model villages in Punjab.

She said,”24/7 water supply, complete sewage network and waste management treatment plant will be built in every model village.” She added, “Punjab’s model village will also have paved streets, road rehabilitation, children’s park and tree plantation. Houses will be numbered and signboards will also be installed in model villages.”

The Chief Minister was briefed by the authorities concerned on solar system-powered water supply and sewage system model for the model villages. She was apprised that development projects in 130 villages of the pilot phase under model village project have been completed.

The CM sought a deadline for the early completion of model village project, and said, “Priority will be determined in the model village project by keeping in mind public needs of the area. Every village will be fully developed under Model Village Project.”

