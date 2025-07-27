BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-27

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (July 26, 2025) and the forecast for Sunday (July 27, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2025 03:02am

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (July 26, 2025) and the forecast for Sunday (July 27, 2025) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         38-29 (ºC) 12-00 (%)        36-29 (ºC) 09-00 (%)
Karachi           34-29 (°C) 10-00 (%)        33-29 (°C) 06-00 (%)
Lahore            35-28 (°C) 14-00 (%)        35-27 (°C) 09-00 (%)
Larkana           43-31 (°C) 03-00 (%)        43-31 (°C) 03-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        37-28 (°C) 11-00 (%)        35-28 (°C) 11-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      34-23 (ºC) 12-00 (%)        34-23 (ºC) 12-00 (%)
Peshawar          40-29 (ºC) 02-00 (%)        40-29 (ºC) 03-00 (%)
Quetta            37-21 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        37-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        37-27 (ºC) 06-00 (%)        37-26 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Sukkur            42-30 (ºC) 04-00 (%)        40-29 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:21 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:55 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

