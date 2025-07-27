Pakistan Print 2025-07-27
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (July 26, 2025) and the forecast for Sunday (July 27, 2025)...
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (July 26, 2025) and the forecast for Sunday (July 27, 2025)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 38-29 (ºC) 12-00 (%) 36-29 (ºC) 09-00 (%)
Karachi 34-29 (°C) 10-00 (%) 33-29 (°C) 06-00 (%)
Lahore 35-28 (°C) 14-00 (%) 35-27 (°C) 09-00 (%)
Larkana 43-31 (°C) 03-00 (%) 43-31 (°C) 03-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 37-28 (°C) 11-00 (%) 35-28 (°C) 11-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 34-23 (ºC) 12-00 (%) 34-23 (ºC) 12-00 (%)
Peshawar 40-29 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 40-29 (ºC) 03-00 (%)
Quetta 37-21 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 37-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 37-27 (ºC) 06-00 (%) 37-26 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Sukkur 42-30 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 40-29 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:21 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:55 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
