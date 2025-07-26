Emirates wins ‘best long-haul airline’ at UK awards

Dubai’s Emirates once again claimed the top spot as the “best long-haul airline” at The Telegraph Travel Awards 2025 in the UK. The airline was voted the best long-haul carrier in the world by 20,000 Telegraph Travel readers.

In airline terms, long-haul flights refer to air travel covering extended distances, typically involving flights lasting six hours or more. These flights are often associated with international or intercontinental routes, connecting distant regions.

The award ceremony, held in London, saw Helen Breen, Emirates’ Leisure Sales Manager in the UK, accept the award on behalf of the airline.

Over the past three consecutive years, Telegraph Travel has recognised Emirates’ outstanding travel experiences, awarding the airline with the “Best Long Haul Airline” in 2023 and 2024.

Emirates continues to be the airline of choice for customers worldwide and was recognised this month as the “2025’s Most Recommended Global Brand” by YouGov. It was also the only airline to be featured on the top 10 global list.

Last month, Emirates was named the world’s fourth-best airline and the second-best airline in the Middle East at the 2025 World Airline Awards, held by the International Skytrax Organization

In 2024, Emirates was also named the “World’s Best Airline,” ranking first amongst 90 global carriers in a comprehensive consumer study, with ratings calculated from more than 30 criteria such as punctuality, baggage allowance, route network, quality of home airport, age of fleet, value of rewards programme and in-flight meals.