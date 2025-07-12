Emirates named YouGov’s Most Recommended Global Brand

KARACHI: Emirates has been named YouGov’s Most Recommended Global Brand for 2025, becoming the only airline to feature in the global top 10 rankings. The world’s largest international airline achieved an outstanding recommendation score of 88.4%, significantly ahead of its nearest competitor.

The YouGov rankings measure the percentage of customers who would recommend a brand to friends or colleagues, based on over one million customer surveys across 28 markets conducted between June 2024 and May 2025. The scores reflect daily brand performance tracking through YouGov Brand Index, with results weighted by each brand’s customer base size per market.

Emirates President Sir Tim Clark said the recognition reflects the deep connection and loyalty built with passengers worldwide, who trust the airline to deliver care, reliability, and excellence. He emphasized the company’s commitment to continuously evolving its travel experience and setting new industry benchmarks.

The airline has maintained its customer-centric approach by investing in premium products and signature services to deliver world-class experiences both in-flight and on-ground. In early 2025, Emirates expanded its network with three new destinations, opened nine re-imagined retail stores across Asia, Africa and Europe, introduced its newest A350 aircraft to 10 destinations, and became the world’s first Autism Certified Airline™ as part of its accessibility initiatives.

The achievement reinforces Emirates’ ‘Fly Better’ promise and demonstrates the airline’s success in building customer loyalty.

