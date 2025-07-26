BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-26

Project allocations: Investment pitch books for 18 economic sectors compiled, PM told

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 26 Jul, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday underscored the government’s commitment to advancing economic digitisation, streamlining public institutions, and ensuring merit-based appointments of technical experts across federal ministries and departments.

Chairing a review meeting on the progress of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), the prime minister emphasised that appointments would be strictly governed by principles of merit and transparency, with no compromises tolerated.

“The institutional reforms being undertaken by the federal government remain among our highest priorities,” Sharif stated.

PSDP: PM wants fund allocation to high impact projects

Officials briefing the Prime Minister informed that 15 technical appointments have been made so far, with an additional 47 technical positions in the process of being filled.

They added that 30 candidates have been shortlisted for senior roles including chief executive officers, chief financial officers, and managing directors in seven key ministries and departments.

The Initial rounds of interviews for appointments in the Petroleum Division and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission have been completed, they said. Federal ministries have also formed dedicated teams to develop investment strategies.

Sectoral action plans have been prepared for investment in Information Technology and Telecommunications, Railways, and Tourism, while frameworks for Food Security, Maritime Affairs, Minerals, Industry, Housing, and Energy sectors are in advanced stages of development.

Officials further stated that investment pitch books for 18 economic sectors have been compiled to facilitate project allocations with partner countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Qatar, and Kuwait.

The meeting was attended by Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar, along with other senior government officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Government investments PM Shehbaz Sharif economic sectors PPPA federal ministries digitisation merit based recruitment public institutions

Comments

200 characters

Project allocations: Investment pitch books for 18 economic sectors compiled, PM told

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to GSP+

PM approves first-ever ‘Skills Impact Bond’

Govt focus on reservoirs minimal despite water woes

Govt earns Rs46.73bn from scrap sale of 16 units

In-store and online merchants: SBP advises banks, REs to offer digital payment solutions

Weekly SPI inflation up 4.07%

SRO 706 (I)/2010 tractor tax refund: FBR to seek Law Division’s opinion

Tackling digital terrorism: Social media companies asked to share data

Senate’s functioning: lawmakers express concern over IHC ‘interference’

Read more stories