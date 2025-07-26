Project allocations: Investment pitch books for 18 economic sectors compiled, PM told

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday underscored the government’s commitment to advancing economic digitisation, streamlining public institutions, and ensuring merit-based appointments of technical experts across federal ministries and departments.

Chairing a review meeting on the progress of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), the prime minister emphasised that appointments would be strictly governed by principles of merit and transparency, with no compromises tolerated.

“The institutional reforms being undertaken by the federal government remain among our highest priorities,” Sharif stated.

Officials briefing the Prime Minister informed that 15 technical appointments have been made so far, with an additional 47 technical positions in the process of being filled.

They added that 30 candidates have been shortlisted for senior roles including chief executive officers, chief financial officers, and managing directors in seven key ministries and departments.

The Initial rounds of interviews for appointments in the Petroleum Division and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission have been completed, they said. Federal ministries have also formed dedicated teams to develop investment strategies.

Sectoral action plans have been prepared for investment in Information Technology and Telecommunications, Railways, and Tourism, while frameworks for Food Security, Maritime Affairs, Minerals, Industry, Housing, and Energy sectors are in advanced stages of development.

Officials further stated that investment pitch books for 18 economic sectors have been compiled to facilitate project allocations with partner countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Qatar, and Kuwait.

The meeting was attended by Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar, along with other senior government officials.

