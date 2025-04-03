PSDP: PM wants fund allocation to high impact projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) to carry out an in-depth review of throw forward of Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) by the end of next month, aimed at cleansing the portfolio by terminating slow moving/ low priority/ sick provincial-nature projects, well informed sources in Finance Ministry told Business Recorder.

These directions were issued at a recent meeting on PSDP 2024-25 held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister wherein different issues related to the development projects came under discussion.

Prime Minister also directed Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives to review/ evaluate all ongoing projects vis-à-vis throw forward and prepare a plan to reduce throw forward by May 10, 2025 to ensure that the PSDP 2025-26 prioritises completion of ongoing high-impact projects and foreign funded projects requiring a Rupee cover.

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

The meeting decided that projects with a high value to Pakistan economy shall be the focus and monthly review meetings to monitor progress of high impact projects will be held. Prime Minister directed Planning Ministry to convene a meeting of all Ministries where utilisation against allocations is less than 50 per cent and expedite progress.

Prime Minister also decided that requirement of No Objection Certificate (NOC) of Privatisation Commission for implementation of already approved projects of PSDP be done away with to expedite implementation.

The meeting decided that N-25 will be prioritised for completion within the timelines by expediting all requirements. The N-25, or National Highway 25, is a 813-km highway that runs from Karachi to the Chaman border with Afghanistan via Quetta, previously known as the Regional Cooperation for Development Highway (RCD Highway).

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has been directed to give a presentation giving detailed plan as to how to strategise Diamer Bhasha Dam in terms of land transfer, dam construction and power house. Power Division is of the view that if the government intends to execute the project considering it as strategic project, it should be through PSDP and not by increasing the electricity tariff.

Prime Minister has asked Ministries of Planning and Communications that PPP Model, successfully leveraged for projects in Sindh, be replicated for expanding federal PSDP. Next PSDP to have targets for PPP projects for relevant Ministries.

Ministry of Communication and NHA were tasked to make plans for road construction under PPP mode and present it to Prime Minister by April 10, 2025.

Prime Minister further directed Ministries that important projects ready for inauguration during current fiscal year/ calendar year shall be reflected in the Prime Minister’s schedule for inauguration.

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (IT&T) will share plan for groundbreaking of Karachi IT Park with a completion deadline of 20 months.

It was also decided that approval process of projects be expedited, prioritising fast track approvals of priority projects under the Prime Minister’s initiatives.

In another meeting presided over by the Prime Minister, the federal government decided to review the PSDP for 2024-25 with the aim of empowering local governments, district/ tehsil administrations, and ensuring the judicious utilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

The meeting also decided to conduct a comprehensive technological, legal, and constitutional review of the 18th Amendment and NFC Awards, taking into account the latest census data, as per Article 160 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025