Sindh CM discusses US development aid with Elizabeth Horst

NNI Published 26 Jul, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with Elizabeth Horst, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States of America to Pakistan, to discuss the progress and future of US development assistance in the province.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by provincial ministers - Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Board Najam Shah.

The USA delegation members were Consul General Scott Urbom, Deputy Consul General Jai Nair, Chief Political & Economic Section Shelley Saxen, Political Officer Trevor Earnshaw, Political Specialist Saleh Shah and Staff Assistant Charles Besnard.

The two sides reviewed completed initiatives and explored future collaboration opportunities in the fields of education, water and sanitation, health, climate resilience, and municipal services.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed his government’s commitment to deepening its partnership with USAID. He outlined several areas where USAID’s continued support is critical:

Education Sector Reforms: The CM said that his government seeks USAID’s assistance in addressing post-2022 flood reconstruction needs, with over 20,000 schools fully or partially damaged. The province aims to restore educational infrastructure and scale up quality teaching through ICT and teacher training.

Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH): Murad Shah said that under the WASH project; there is a dire need for immediate rehabilitation of 799 water supply schemes, 444 drainage systems, and 1,212 RO/UF plants is underway. He proposed an additional 504 filtration units for schools and health facilities.

Syed Murad Ali Shah

