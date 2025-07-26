BML 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (8.78%)
BOP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
CPHL 81.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
DCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 172.90 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.02%)
FCCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
FFL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.76%)
GCIL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
HUBC 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.05%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.86%)
NBP 124.60 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.09%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
POWER 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
PPL 168.18 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.09%)
PREMA 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.66%)
PRL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.56%)
PTC 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.23%)
SNGP 116.70 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.75%)
SSGC 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
TREET 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.51%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.95%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2025-07-26

Make in Pakistan: Message from RaheelAsghar Chief Executive Officer Millat Tractors Limited

Published 26 Jul, 2025 06:06am

At Millat Tractors, we embodyPakistan’s self-reliance, with 92%locally manufactured tractors—proving our engineering independence.Our 60%+ market leadershipand 2,000 + units exports to Africa& Middle East each year showcasePakistani innovation meetingglobal demand.

By achieving localization tosuch a great extent, we have save and continue to save billionsworth of valuable foreignexchange & reduced importdependency while increasing ourexports. Our development of 500+auto parts local vendors strengthenedthe indigenous industry,creating jobs and skills.

We support policies that boostexports and ease business, helpingthe Pakistan become a manufacturinghub. We urge for a “NationalTractor Policy” to increase farmmechanization levels in Pakistan.

As CEO, I take pride inadvancing Pakistan’s industrialsovereignty—where quality,innovation, and resilience definesour nation’s progress.

Together, We Build Pakistan’sFuture.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Millat Tractors Limited

Comments

200 characters

Make in Pakistan: Message from RaheelAsghar Chief Executive Officer Millat Tractors Limited

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to GSP+

PM approves first-ever ‘Skills Impact Bond’

Project allocations: Investment pitch books for 18 economic sectors compiled, PM told

Govt focus on reservoirs minimal despite water woes

Govt earns Rs46.73bn from scrap sale of 16 units

In-store and online merchants: SBP advises banks, REs to offer digital payment solutions

Weekly SPI inflation up 4.07%

SRO 706 (I)/2010 tractor tax refund: FBR to seek Law Division’s opinion

Tackling digital terrorism: Social media companies asked to share data

Senate’s functioning: lawmakers express concern over IHC ‘interference’

Read more stories