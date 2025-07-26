Make in Pakistan: Message from RaheelAsghar Chief Executive Officer Millat Tractors Limited

At Millat Tractors, we embodyPakistan’s self-reliance, with 92%locally manufactured tractors—proving our engineering independence.Our 60%+ market leadershipand 2,000 + units exports to Africa& Middle East each year showcasePakistani innovation meetingglobal demand.

By achieving localization tosuch a great extent, we have save and continue to save billionsworth of valuable foreignexchange & reduced importdependency while increasing ourexports. Our development of 500+auto parts local vendors strengthenedthe indigenous industry,creating jobs and skills.

We support policies that boostexports and ease business, helpingthe Pakistan become a manufacturinghub. We urge for a “NationalTractor Policy” to increase farmmechanization levels in Pakistan.

As CEO, I take pride inadvancing Pakistan’s industrialsovereignty—where quality,innovation, and resilience definesour nation’s progress.

Together, We Build Pakistan’sFuture.

