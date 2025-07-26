US Secretary of State meets Pakistani Foreign Minister in Washington

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jul 25
|
283.53
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jul 25
|
283.03
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 25
|
146.87
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 25
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 25
|
1.35
|
Euro to USD / Jul 25
|
1.18
|
UK LIBOR % / Jul 24
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jul 24
|
6,363.35
|
Nasdaq / Jul 24
|
21,057.96
|
Dow Jones / Jul 24
|
44,693.91
|
India Sensex / Jul 25
|
81,621.81
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 25
|
41,444.40
|
Hang Seng / Jul 25
|
25,415.80
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 25
|
9,107.95
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 25
|
24,088.12
|
France CAC40 / Jul 25
|
7,771.61
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jul 24
|
16,585
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jul 24
|
307,784
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jul 25
|
66.55
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jul 25
|
3,358.66
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jul 25
|
68.67
|
Petrol/Litre / Jul 26
|
272.15
|
Diesel/Litre / Jul 26
|
284.35
|Stock
|Price
|
HBL Invest Fund / Jul 25
HBL Investment Fund(HIFA)
|
7.12
▲ 0.7 (10.9%)
|
Universal Ins. / Jul 25
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
10.44
▲ 1 (10.59%)
|
Chenab Ltd / Jul 25
Chenab Limited(CHBL)
|
14.60
▲ 1.33 (10.02%)
|
B.R.R. Guardian / Jul 25
B.R.R. Guardian Limited(BRRG)
|
33.96
▲ 3.09 (10.01%)
|
Stylers International / Jul 25
Stylers International Limited(STYLERS)
|
50.51
▲ 4.59 (10%)
|
Masood Textile / Jul 25
Masood Textile Mills Limited(MSOT)
|
71.64
▲ 6.51 (10%)
|
Wah-Noble / Jul 25
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited(WAHN)
|
369.57
▲ 33.6 (10%)
|
GOC (Pak) / Jul 25
GOC (Pak) Limited.(GOC)
|
122.30
▲ 11.12 (10%)
|
Bunnys Limited / Jul 25
Bunnys Limited(BNL)
|
125.36
▲ 11.4 (10%)
|
Pak Datacom / Jul 25
Pak Datacom Limited(PAKD)
|
239.92
▲ 21.81 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Jul 25
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
7.89
▼ -0.99 (-11.15%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Jul 25
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
20.41
▼ -2.27 (-10.01%)
|
Pak Paper Prod / Jul 25
Pakistan Paper Products Limited(PPP)
|
224.45
▼ -24.94 (-10%)
|
EMCO Industries / Jul 25
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
86
▼ -9.56 (-10%)
|
Chashma / Jul 25
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited(CHAS)
|
70.27
▼ -7.8 (-9.99%)
|
Askari Life Assur. / Jul 25
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
11.30
▼ -1.25 (-9.96%)
|
Dewan Textile / Jul 25
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
6.30
▼ -0.67 (-9.61%)
|
United Brands / Jul 25
United Brands Limited(UBDL)
|
24.50
▼ -2.41 (-8.96%)
|
Ahmad Hassan / Jul 25
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited(AHTM)
|
86.97
▼ -7.43 (-7.87%)
|
Mandviwala / Jul 25
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
37.30
▼ -3.1 (-7.67%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Jul 25
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
50,025,036
▲ 0.1
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Jul 25
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
48,832,500
▲ 0.59
|
Aisha Steel Mill / Jul 25
Aisha Steel Mills Limited(ASL)
|
35,448,317
▲ 0.97
|
HBL Invest Fund / Jul 25
HBL Investment Fund(HIFA)
|
32,827,075
▲ 0.7
|
Bank Makramah / Jul 25
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
32,694,648
▲ 0.43
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jul 25
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
26,221,567
▼ -0.06
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jul 25
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
25,024,490
▼ -0.03
|
Hascol Petrol / Jul 25
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
17,249,646
▲ 0.23
|
Power Cement / Jul 25
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
13,336,491
▲ 0.13
|
Cnergyico PK / Jul 25
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
12,533,480
▼ -0.09
