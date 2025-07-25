BYD launches Shark 6 PHEV at a price of Rs19.95mn

BYD Pakistan launched on Friday its Shark 6 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) - the country’s first PHEV in the pickup truck segment - at a price of Rs19.95 million.

BYD officials and auto sector experts believe the launch of Shark 6 PHEV will help fill the market gap, while attracting customers through its comfort, features, and luxury in comparison with other pickup trucks.

Talking to Business Recorder earlier this week, PakWheels co-founder Suneel Munj said because of poor road infrastructure and for want of a proper charging network, PHEV was being launched so that commuters could use both plug-in hybrid and engine.