‘BYD’s Shark 6 PHEV launch to help fill the market gap’

KARACHI: BYD officials and auto sector experts believe the launch of Shark 6 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) will help fill the market gap, while attracting customers through its comfort, features, and luxury in comparison with other pickup trucks.

They expressed these views during a media workshop on PHEV technology held in Karachi.

The company is set to launch Shark 6 on July 25 as the country’s first PHEV in the pickup truck segment.

Talking to Business Recorder, PakWheels co-founder Suneel Munj said because of poor road infrastructure and for want of a proper charging network, PHEV was being launched so that commuters could use both plug-in hybrid and engine.

“The competition depends on the price of the vehicle”, he said, anticipating the price of Shark 6 could be less than Rs20 million.

Meanwhile, Danish Khaliq, Vice President Sales and Strategy at BYD Pakistan, was of the view that when consumers are given options, new vehicles make their places in the market.

“Our Shark 6 PHEV will attract customers who are already well-informed about all models of the international brand BYD. There is a gap in the market, we think we will fill this gap in terms of not only luxury, feature perspectives but also technology one. This is the first pickup truck in PHEV.”

Delivering a presentation, he also explained how PHEVs redefine the hybrid driving experience.

“This isn’t about incremental improvement, it’s a leap. The electric motor does the heavy lifting. The combustion engine exists to support, not lead. That distinction changes the entire driving dynamic, especially for urban users who are increasingly looking for smarter and cleaner options,” he said.

Khaliq said the fundamental difference between PHEVs and traditional hybrids (HEVs) was that while HEVs rely mainly on the petrol engine and recharge their batteries through their engine or by regenerative braking, PHEVs come equipped with a larger battery that can be charged externally.

“This allows them to offer both greater fuel efficiency and environmental benefits without compromising range. They also provide the capability to drive solely on the battery, with an extended range, operating as a pure electric vehicle.”

In terms of real-world application, he said BYD’s Shark 6, which uses the Dual Mode off-road (DMO) plug-in hybrid platform, could cut tailpipe CO₂ emissions by as much as 62%, a notable figure in congested cities like Karachi and Lahore, where transport emissions dominate the smog equation.

“Beyond its environmental benefits, the vehicle also delivers an exceptional driving experience for adventure seekers with multiple terrain modes, including mud, snow, and sand, ensuring complete control across diverse landscapes.”

While the Shark 6 was the centerpiece during the event, the larger focus remained on how PHEVs could play a transformative role in Pakistan’s mobility ecosystem.

BYD Pakistan Country Head Lei Jian said the company’s dual mode architecture had been under development for over two decades.

“We launched the world’s first mass-produced PHEV back in 2008. With a vertically integrated supply chain and constant R&D, we’ve built a platform that’s both intelligent and efficient. The engine only activates when it’s needed, making long-distance travel stress-free,” he said.

Jian stated that the system, which BYD introduced globally with the F3DM (the world’s first mass-produced PHEV), had undergone over 20 years of continuous development.

Under the Super Dual Mode Hybrid Platform, he explained, the vehicle combines a large-capacity power battery with a high-efficiency Xiaoyun 1.5L naturally aspirated engine, which offers an industry-leading thermal efficiency of 46.06%, a benchmark among mass-produced hybrid engines.

Jian said BYD Shark 6 had been introduced not just as Pakistan’s first PHEV pickup but also a category-defining product.