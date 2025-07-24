BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
BOP 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.77%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
CPHL 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
DCL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
DGKC 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 46.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
FFL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GCIL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.72%)
HUBC 152.30 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (1.89%)
KEL 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
NBP 122.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.22%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
PIAHCLA 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
POWER 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
PPL 165.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.37%)
PREMA 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
PRL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.73%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.93%)
SNGP 115.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.57%)
SSGC 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.09%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 14,244 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 39,824 Increased By 85.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 138,693 Decreased By -561.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 42,415 Decreased By -213.3 (-0.5%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

China’s BYD to assemble EVs in Pakistan from 2026

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 02:11pm

KARACHI: Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD plans to roll out its first car assembled in Pakistan by July or August 2026 to capture growing demand for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in the region, a company executive said on Wednesday.

BYD, the world’s top EV maker, has been expanding rapidly outside its home market, where it is in a strong price war. The Pakistan plant addresses rising demand from emerging markets and allows the company to take advantage of incentives offered by the Pakistani government.

The plant has been under construction since April near Karachi in a partnership between BYD and Mega Motor Company, a subsidiary of Pakistani utility Hub Power, Danish Khaliq, vice president of sales and strategy at BYD Pakistan, told Reuters.

It would initially have the capacity to produce 25,000 units a year on a double shift, he said. He did not elaborate on when the plant would achieve full capacity or say when mass production would begin there.

The plant will start by assembling imported parts, with some local production of non-electric components, Khaliq said, adding it would initially produce vehicles for the domestic market, with potential to export to right-hand drive countries in the region depending on freight costs and business economics.

“We do not foresee excess capacity in our system as demand in Pakistan will catch up,” he said.

BYD started delivering imported EVs in Pakistan in March.

Khaliq did not give an exact sales number but said the sales of a few hundred cars had exceeded internal targets by 30%.

Khaliq said he expected the market size of EVs and plug-in hybrid cars in Pakistan to grow three to four times in 2025 from around 1,000 total units in 2024. BYD is targeting a 30-35% share of the segment, Khaliq said.

Based on a HUBCO filing, BYD Pakistan made around 444 million rupees ($1.56 million) in profit in the 2025 March quarter.

China’s EV makers turn on BYD as price war escalates

BYD will launch its Shark 6 plug-in hybrid pickup truck in Pakistan on Friday. China’s MG already sells a PHEV SUV, while rival Haval is set to join the segment soon.

Plug-in hybrids offer a more practical option in Pakistan as the country faces a lack of charging stations for all-electric vehicles.

The government slashed power tariffs for chargers by 45% in January to encourage EV uptake and private charging stations.

China Pakistan HUBCO EV maker BYD Mega Motor Company Danish Khaliq Hub Power

Comments

200 characters

China’s BYD to assemble EVs in Pakistan from 2026

Body of retired colonel recovered from Islamabad drain, search for daughter continues

Profit-taking at bourse, KSE-100 down nearly 300 points

Rupee gains against US dollar amid reported crackdown

Forced curtailments, low demand drag down Pakistan’s oil & gas output in FY25

Gold price per tola falls Rs5,900 in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz lauds World Bank’s support on Indus Waters Treaty dispute

Pakistan’s bread maker shifts to renewable energy, targets 1MW solar capacity to cut costs

Pakistan Navy holds launching ceremony of PNS Sahiwal Gun Boat

BCCI attends ACC meeting virtually amid regional tensions; Asia Cup venue likely to shift

Read more stories