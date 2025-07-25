BML 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (8.78%)
BOP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
CPHL 81.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
DCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 172.90 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.02%)
FCCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
FFL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.76%)
GCIL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
HUBC 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.05%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.86%)
NBP 124.60 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.09%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
POWER 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
PPL 168.18 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.09%)
PREMA 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.66%)
PRL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.56%)
PTC 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.23%)
SNGP 116.70 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.75%)
SSGC 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
TREET 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.51%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.95%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 25, 2025
Markets

UAE stocks gain on trade optimism and higher oil prices

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2025 06:14pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday, mirroring gains in oil prices, with Dubai’s index leading the advance, driven by a surge in the real estate and telecom sectors.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose on Friday as optimism surrounding trade talks supported the outlook for the global economy and oil demand, offsetting reports of a possible spike in oil supply from Venezuela.

There was increasing optimism of a trade agreement between the U.S. and the European Union after the U.S. and Japan secured a trade deal this week. Two European diplomats said the EU was moving towards a deal involving a baseline U.S. tariff of 15% on EU imports, plus possible exemptions.

Dubai’s main index extended its winning streak to a third session, climbing 0.6%, buoyed by a 2.6% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.3% gain in toll operator Salik Company.

Among other gainers, telecom operator Emirates Integrated Telecommunications (known as Du) gained 1% after reporting growth of 25% in its second-quarter net profit to 726.8 million dirhams ($197.89 million).

Most Gulf stocks rebound on earnings, US-Japan trade deal

Banks propelled Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index to close 0.4% higher. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the UAE’s third-largest lender jumped 3.3%, while Bank of Sharjah surged 4.9%.

Easy Lease Motor Cycle Rental climbed 3.5% after the firm reported a more than fourfold increase in its second-quarter net profit, with quarterly revenue also rising 96% year-on-year.

Both indexes recorded a fifth week of gains, with Dubai ending 0.9% higher and Abu Dhabi adding 0.8%, according to LSEG data.

----------------------------------
 ABU DHABI     up 0.4% to 10,340
 DUBAI         rose 0.6% to 6,150
----------------------------------
