Sri Lanka shares notch fifth straight weekly gain

Sri Lankan shares posted their fifth straight week of gains on Friday, ending the session higher on support from realty and energy stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.46% at 19,467.71, rising for the sixth consecutive session.

For the week, during which the Central Bank of Sri Lanka left rates unchanged as expected, the benchmark rose 2.6%.

Millenium Housing Developers was the top percentage performer on the CSE All Share, gaining 19.05%.

Sri Lanka shares drift higher after local rates held as expected

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 200.2 million shares from 354.6 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover dropped to 4.22 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($14 million) from 6.22 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 137.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 4.09 billion rupees, the data showed.