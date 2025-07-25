BML 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (8.78%)
BOP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
CPHL 81.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
DCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 172.90 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.02%)
FCCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
FFL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.76%)
GCIL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
HUBC 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.05%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.86%)
NBP 124.60 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.09%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
POWER 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
PPL 168.18 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.09%)
PREMA 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.66%)
PRL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.56%)
PTC 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.23%)
SNGP 116.70 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.75%)
SSGC 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
TREET 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.51%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.95%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares notch fifth straight weekly gain

  • CSE All Share index settled up 0.46% at 19,467.71
Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2025 06:00pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares posted their fifth straight week of gains on Friday, ending the session higher on support from realty and energy stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.46% at 19,467.71, rising for the sixth consecutive session.

For the week, during which the Central Bank of Sri Lanka left rates unchanged as expected, the benchmark rose 2.6%.

Millenium Housing Developers was the top percentage performer on the CSE All Share, gaining 19.05%.

Sri Lanka shares drift higher after local rates held as expected

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 200.2 million shares from 354.6 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover dropped to 4.22 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($14 million) from 6.22 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 137.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 4.09 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares notch fifth straight weekly gain

FM Dar arrives in Washington to discuss bilateral trade, economic cooperation

More heavy monsoon rains expected across Pakistan from Monday: Met Office

PSX opens higher amid Pakistan’s credit rating upgrade

Pakistan’s bonds hit 3-year high after credit rating upgrade

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Lahore court summons PTI founder, issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Shibli Faraz

KIBOR declines across short-term tenors amid policy rate cut expectations

Pakistan eyes $850mn annual revenue from Gwadar Port via fisheries, dates

Govt in no way negligent about Dr Aafia, says PM Shehbaz

Rupee gains ground against US dollar

Read more stories