BML 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.73%)
BOP 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 81.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 172.89 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.02%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.32%)
GCIL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 152.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
KEL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.62%)
NBP 123.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.43%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
POWER 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
PPL 166.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
PREMA 39.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 31.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
SNGP 116.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.36%)
SSGC 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.76%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
TREET 22.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
TRG 55.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,284 Increased By 39.9 (0.28%)
BR30 39,899 Increased By 75.6 (0.19%)
KSE100 138,934 Increased By 241.4 (0.17%)
KSE30 42,524 Increased By 108.7 (0.26%)
Jul 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘Cruel initiative’: Farmers call for end to 45% agricultural income tax

  • Sindh Chamber of Agriculture says govt gives businesses privileges like special industrial zones but not farmers
Gohar Ali Khan Published 25 Jul, 2025 02:27pm

Small and progressive farmers have called for abolishing the 45% agricultural income tax, describing it as a cruel initiative that will annihilate the entire agriculture sector given they have been dealing with 20%-50% underpricing of agricultural produce since the last couple of years.

These farmers have said they will challenge the tax in the courts while declaring it as “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.

Moreover, the farmers say they already been paying 5% to 15% agricultural income tax and advance agricultural income tax worth Rs200 per acre since 1994.

IMF agreed to spare agriculture sector from taxes, says PM Shehbaz

Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) Senior Vice President Nabi Bux Sathio told Business Recorder: “Let me dispel common misconception of industrialists and trade bodies that agriculturalists do not pay taxes.”

“We are paying taxes since 1994 while we are not given loans by banks and no privileges like special industrial zones or special export zones etc by the government.

Has the government any justification to increase agricultural income tax from 15% to 45%, while agricultural produce in the range of Rs600,000 is exempted from the tax?“

He said industrialists, wholesalers and retailers can fix prices of their products but agriculturalists are at the mercy of the market.

SCA rejects ‘45pc agricultural income tax’

“We are getting low prices for our agricultural produce since Jan 2024 - around 19 months. We are getting 20%to 50% less money for wheat, paddy (rice), cotton, oil seed crops and others. However, we have got a better price of sugarcane.”

“There are three main inputs for crops such as seeds, fertilizers and diesel. I get a 50 kg bag of DAP [phosphatic fertilizer] at Rs9,000, urea at Rs2,600, 1kg of hybrid rice seed at around Rs1,500, per litre diesel at Rs186 in 2023, while they are right now being sold at Rs13,000, Rs4,400,Rs2,000 and Rs286 respectively at a local market,” he added.

Farmers Organisation Council Sindh Chairman Jawaid Junejo said there is a plan to destroy the agriculture sector which may bring about food insecurity in the country.

He said the government must review its decision and give relief to farmers so that they may grow crops which can benefit the country and countrymen.

Agriculture Taxes Farmers agriculture sector agricultural sector Pakistan’s agriculture Sindh Chamber of Agriculture Agricultural Income Tax

Comments

200 characters

‘Cruel initiative’: Farmers call for end to 45% agricultural income tax

FM Dar arrives in Washington to discuss bilateral trade, economic cooperation

PSX opens higher amid Pakistan’s credit rating upgrade

Lahore court summons PTI founder, issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Shibli Faraz

KIBOR declines across short-term tenors amid policy rate cut expectations

Pakistan eyes $850mn annual revenue from Gwadar Port via fisheries, dates

Govt in no way negligent about Dr Aafia, says PM Shehbaz

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

15 experts appointed, 47 more to follow as govt accelerates technical hiring drive

PM Shehbaz reaffirms government’s commitment to GSP Plus scheme

Read more stories