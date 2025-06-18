AIRLINK 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.03%)
BOP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.58%)
FCCL 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.99%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-5.19%)
HUBC 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
MLCF 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.11%)
OGDC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.4%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.7%)
PIAHCLA 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-7.72%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.3%)
POWER 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PPL 164.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.8%)
PRL 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.33%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.11%)
SEARL 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.46%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
SYM 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.27%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.67%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.64%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
BR100 12,977 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.08%)
BR30 37,256 Decreased By -727.2 (-1.91%)
KSE100 120,466 Decreased By -1505.1 (-1.23%)
KSE30 36,506 Decreased By -406.8 (-1.1%)
Jun 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF agreed to spare agriculture sector from taxes, says PM Shehbaz

  • PM says agriculture sector “already under pressure” in country
BR Web Desk Published June 18, 2025
IMF agreed to spare agriculture sector from taxes, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the government successfully convinced the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to exempt Pakistan’s agriculture sector from taxation, despite persistent demands from the global lender.

“We informed the IMF that the government will not impose any tax on the agriculture sector, including fertiliser and pesticide. I am happy to convey that the IMF, despite its insistence, agreed to our terms,” said PM Shehbaz, while addressing the federal cabinet meeting.

He said that the agriculture sector is “already under pressure” in Pakistan, thus protecting it was necessary.

The prime minister shared that the salaried class earning between Rs 600,000-1.2 million will pay 1% income tax annually, as compared to 5% imposed in FY25. Whereas, the salaries of government employees have been raised by 10%.

However, this contrasts with an earlier announcement by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, who, during his budget speech for FY26, stated that the tax rate for this slab will be 2.5% income tax, contrary to 1% mentioned in the Finance Bill 2025.

Last week, Pakistan unveiled its federal budget 2025-26 “for a competitive economy”, targeting a modest 4.2% growth for the coming fiscal year, compared to 2.7% expected in the outgoing FY25.

Numbers speak: Sindh agriculturalists spend more on vehicle registration, pay less in income tax

Addressing the cabinet, PM Shehbaz also touched on rising regional tensions, saying that the government increased its fiscal space to meet the country’s defence needs amid ongoing tensions with India.

“It is a dire need of the time,” he said.

Similarly, the government has allocated Rs1 trillion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). “We need to honour commitments made with our partners,” the PM said.

He said that Pakistan has successfully averted a sovereign default and is now moving ahead on a sustainable path.

cabinet meeting agriculture sector income tax PM Shehbaz Sharif Salaried class budget FY2025 26 Budget 2025 26 Federal Budget 2025–26 Federal Budget 2025 26 key highlights of Budget 2025 26 salaries pensions

Comments

200 characters

IMF agreed to spare agriculture sector from taxes, says PM Shehbaz

Power sector: federal cabinet approves Rs1.275trn bank loan to cut circular debt

Fed keeps rates unchanged, sees two cuts in 2025 but less easing in later years

Pakistan secures $1 billion financing facility with ADB-backed guarantee

Foreign ministry denies Pakistan-Iran border closure reports

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 1,500 points

India’s Modi maintains there was no US mediation in ceasefire with Pakistan

PIA resumes Lahore-Paris flights after 5 years

Digital sales tax stays with provinces, solar GST cut to 10%: Dar

Iran’s Khamenei rejects Trump’s call for unconditional surrender

Read more stories