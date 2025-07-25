Sindh govt bans parking fees on Karachi roads

The Government of Sindh banned on Friday parking fees on all Karachi city roads.

In a notification today, the government said that only plazas, private plots, or specific council-designated areas can collect parking fees.

“It is further requested that further necessary action may be taken in the context of the directions of Honourable Chief Minister in letter and spirit and details be shared with this department, accordingly,” the notification read.

Morever, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is set to launch Smart Digital Parking Services in selected covered and boundary wall-enclosed parking zones across the megacity.

This initiative is part of a broader vision led by Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, to modernise public infrastructure and enhance urban mobility.

KMC has now approved the development of Smart Parking Zones at 10 key sites, including Sindbad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Parking Lot near AO Clinic, Nazimabad, Clifton Centre, Sassi Arcade, Paradise Centre, Polo Ground, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, Crystal Court, Plot Between Beach View Parking, Clifton, Hyper Star, Beach View Parking, Clifton, and Driving License Branch, Nazimabad.