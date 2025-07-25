Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

HAMBURG: Pakistan’s state agency the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued an international tender to purchase 100,000 metric tons of white refined sugar, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is July 31.

Pakistan’s government had on July 8 approved plans to import 500,000 tons of sugar to help to maintain price stability.

Market analysts said that retail sugar prices in the country have risen sharply since January.

Pakistan reportedly received no offers in a previous tender to buy 50,000 tons of sugar on July 22, with traders saying the requirement to load shipments between August 1-15 was too short notice for realistic offers.

The new tender seeks shipment of breakbulk supplies between August 21 and September 5 for 50,000 tons or between September 1-15 for 50,000 tons. For 50,000 tons of sugar in ocean shipping containers, shipment can also be made between August 21 and September 10.

Shipments should be organised to achieve arrival of all the sugar in Pakistan by September 30 with containerised shipments able to arrive up to five days later.

The sugar can be sourced from optional origins but excluding India and Israel.