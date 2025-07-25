PM Shehbaz reaffirms government’s commitment to GSP Plus scheme

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored on Friday the significance of European Union (EU) as one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the GSP Plus scheme.

This was stated by the PM during his meeting with Ambassador of the European Union (EU) Riina Kionka, who paid a farewell call on him at the Prime Minister’s House.

The GSP+ (Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus) has played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s export-driven economy, allowing over 76% of its exports to the EU — primarily textiles and garments — to enter duty-free.

Since Pakistan joined the scheme in 2014, exports to the EU have more than doubled, reaching €8 billion in 2023, including €2.4 billion to Germany. The development has made EU the single largest export destination for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, during their meeting, the PM thanked the ambassador for making important contributions towards the strengthening of Pakistan-EU relations and particularly appreciated the her efforts in ensuring significant support from the EU during the 2022 floods in Pakistan.

GSP+ trade benefits linked to progress on human rights, EU reminds Pakistan

Important issues between Pakistan and the EU, including domestic political developments also came under discussion, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“The Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for all the support she had received during her stay in Pakistan and stated that the EU was committed to strengthening its cooperation with Pakistan.”

While expressing gratitude for the PM’s good wishes, she said that she would continue to promote stronger Pakistan-EU relations in her next assignment in Brussels.