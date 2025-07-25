BML 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.51%)
New Zealand spinner Sodhi relishing T20 powerplay challenge

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2025 12:09pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ish Sodhi is enjoying the challenge of bowling in the powerplay overs in Twenty20 Internationals, the New Zealand spinner said after registering a career-best 4-12 against Zimbabwe in the ongoing tri-series in Harare on Thursday.

The 32-year-old became the second New Zealand bowler, after Tim Southee (164), to claim 150 wickets in T20 Internationals as his team registered their fourth consecutive win in a tournament also involving South Africa.

“Well, that’s pretty nice to be able to achieve that milestone and contribute to the win,” player of the match Sodhi said afterwards.

Sodhi claimed three of his four wickets in the first six powerplay overs when batters tend to take advantage of fewer fielders outside the circle and bat aggressively.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh in third T20I to avoid whitewash

“It’s quite a new role for me,” the leg-spinner said.

“I had not bowled in the powerplays a lot. This is a really strong New Zealand side nowadays, so to try and get into the side, you have to learn to be able to bowl in the powerplay.

“Getting some wickets is quite pleasing. It shows, I suppose, that I can do it and it’s something I want to keep doing.”

New Zealand will take on South Africa in Saturday’s final in Harare.

They will stay back for a two-test series against hosts Zimbabwe.

Batting all-rounder Michael Bracewell will replace the injured Glenn Phillips for the first test in Bulawayo, New Zealand Cricket said on Friday.

“Glenn’s injury provided a gap in the Test squad and Michael is the closest like-for-like replacement,” said New Zealand coach Rob Walter.

“Michael’s experience and skillset will be a great asset and allows us to keep the same balance of the team.

“Given he’s here with the T20 squad and his availability aligned for the first test, we’re using the opportunity to include him in the squad.”

Phillips was ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour with a groin injury suffered in the Major League Cricket in the United States earlier this month.

New Zealand New Zealand cricket T20 Internationals Ish Sodhi

