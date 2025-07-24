Pakistan beat Bangladesh in third T20I to avoid whitewash

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 74 runs in the third and the final Twenty20 international to avoid a clean-sweep in the three-match series in Dhaka on Thursday.

In response to 179-run target, the hosts were bowled out for 104 runs in 26.4 overs.

Earlier, opener Sahibzada Farhan hit a solid half century to guide Pakistan to an improved total of 178-7.

Farhan’s 41-ball 63 studded with five sixes and six boundaries as well as Hasan Nawaz’s 17-ball 33 with three sixes and a boundary helped Pakistan post a challenging total after they were sent into bat.

Having already won their first-ever T20I series against Pakistan with victories in the first two matches, Bangladesh rested five of their main players including spearhead Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan had scored 110 and 125 in the first two matches – also in Dhaka.

Farhan, who replaced Fakhar Zaman as one of two changes for Pakistan, put on 82 for the opening stand with Saim Ayub who scored a 15-ball 21 with a six and two boundaries.

Farhan, 29, fell in the 12th over to spinner Nasum Ahmed who finished with 2-22 in his four overs. Pacer Taskin Ahmed took 3-38.

Mohammad Nawaz, who scored 16-ball 27 with two sixes and as many fours, and skipper Salman Agha made 12 to help Pakistan add 46 runs in the last five overs.